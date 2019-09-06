Plane crashes into Iowa cornfield

The pilot was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (WOI) – One person was injured after a plane crash near Greenfield, Iowa on Wednesday morning.

According to the Adair County Sheriff, a 911 call came in around 7:10 a.m. reporting that a man had walked to the caller’s home, stating he had been in a plane crash. When emergency personnel came to the area one mile northwest of Greenfield, they found a plane in a field.

The airplane was operated by 59-year-old Eric Chrystal of Jefferson. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

The plane crashed into a cornfield, according to Adair County law enforcement, and came to a rest on its top. The investigation into the cause of the plane crash is ongoing.

