Pilot and passenger escape injury after seaplane flips on Iowa lake

LAKE RED ROCK, Iowa (WHO) – A pilot and his passenger escaped without injury after their seaplane flipped upside down during a landing on an Iowa lake.

The accident happened around noon near the Elk Rock State Park area on Lake Red Rock in Marion County. The pilot said he had difficulty setting the plane down on the water and it flipped over when he landed. He and his passenger made it out the plane safely.

The plane is currently floating in the lake about 400 feet from the shore. The FAA will investigate the accident.

