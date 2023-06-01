DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A Des Moines woman who was convicted for killing the man she says had sexually assaulted her as a teen won’t serve any more jail time after walking away from custody last year.

Pieper Lewis was convicted last fall of Willful Injury for the stabbing death of Zachary Brooks. Lewis was 17 at the time, Brooks was 37. Lewis says Brooks had raped her numerous times before she killed him in his sleep. Lewis was originally charged with First Degree Murder but prosecutors agreed to a lesser charge.

After her conviction, Lewis was given a deferred 20-year sentence and put on five years probation. That probation required her to perform community and live at the Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines.

In November 2022, Lewis cut off her tracking bracelet and was placed on escape status after walking away from the center. She was later found nearby. She pleaded guilty to escaping and has remained in custody since then.

On Wednesday, Lewis was re-sentenced to 20-years in prison – but that sentence was immediately deferred and Lewis was placed back on probation for five years. She will remain in the custody of the Iowa Department of Correctional Services until she can be placed in a treatment facility.

Polk County Attorney Kimberly Graham released a lengthy statement in support of those decisions on Wednesday: