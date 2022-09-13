DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County Judge on Tuesday handed 17-year-old Pieper Lewis a deferred sentence, five years of probation and 600 hours of community service after she pleaded guilty to killing a man she says had repeatedly raped her. She will also be required to pay $150,000 to the family of the man whom she stabbed after being raped.

Lewis was originally charged with First Degree Murder for the stabbing death of Zachary Brooks in 2020. The 17-year-old was charged in the death of 37-year-old Brooks whom she claims he raped her multiple times in the weeks before his death. She had faced the possibility of 20 years in prison.

She will be required to undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluation as well as GPS tracking and monitoring. She will not be eligible for early release from probation. The judge is also requiring her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of Brooks. Lewis’ attorney argued in court that requiring her to pay restitution to the family of the man who raped her was cruel and unusual punishment. The judge disagreed and said the law requires her to pay the restitution, despite the extraordinary circumstances of the case.