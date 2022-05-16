IOWA (WHO) — The sun, earth, and moon all aligned Sunday night creating a total lunar eclipse.

In Iowa, the eclipse started around 8:30 p.m. and lasted until almost 1:00 in the morning. The total eclipse began around 10:30 p.m. and reached its peak at 11:11 p.m.

The reflection of the sun on the eclipsed moon gave it a reddish hue or what is called a “blood moon.” In this case, it was also a “super moon” as the full moon coincided with the moon’s closest approach to earth in its orbit.

The May full moon is known as the “flower moon,” so what we saw last night was the “super flower blood moon.”

Check out some of the photos our viewers sent in of the moon and eclipse.