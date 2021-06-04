Pheasant causes deadly crash in rural Iowa

GREENE COUNTY, IOWA (WHO-TV) — The Iowa State Patrol says a pheasant appears to have caused a fatal single-vehicle accident early Friday morning in Greene County.

According to an online crash report, Theodore McGinnis, 30, of Des Moines, hit a pheasant while traveling southbound on J Avenue near 330th Street.

McGinnis appears to have veered to miss the pheasant and then crashed into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is believed to have happened between 4:30 and 5:00 a.m. First responders were notified of the crash around 6:33 a.m.