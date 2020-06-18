Pharmacy in Iowa becomes the first in the state to offer COVID antibodies testing

ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – In Iowa, we’ve heard about tests for COVID-19, now there’s another test available for the COVID antibodies.

There’s a pharmacy in Adel, Iowa that’s the first pharmacy in the state to offer this test.

“Antibody testing is not diagnostic and that’s a big misconception. Antibody testing tests to see if someone has had COVID or been exposed enough to COVID to cause your body to have an immune response. So what that means is an immune response means, we start building antibodies. Same thing when we get a flu shot causes immune response because we’ve been introduced to a little bit of the virus,” said Leslie Herron, Sumpter Pharmacy Owner.

On Wednesday at Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel, there were several people who came in for the test.

“The test is actually really simple. It is a fingerstick. [It’s] a prick your finger like a diabetic testing for their blood sugar and they get a couple drops of blood we put it in a well on a stick. It looks like a pregnancy test,” said Herron.

WHO-TV’s Roger Riley spoke with one customer who came in for the test. This person told him that a family member may have had COVID. They weren’t sure and they just wanted some peace of mind so they took the test.

The testing can cost between $95 to $120 and it’s new to the insurance industry but forms are provided to submit to insurance.

