DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A person of interest in the murder of a Des Moines man back in July has been arrested in Michigan.

Cedrick Thomas Jr. was found and arrested on August 26 in Detroit, Michigan, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Warrants on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery have been issued for Thomas and once he is extradited to Iowa he will be formally charged with the offenses.

The charges are connected to the homicide of 22-year-old Charles Russian Lovelady. Police said Russian Lovelady was shot in a drug-related robbery in the 1300 block of 12th Street on July 31. He died at the hospital.

First-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges have already been filed in the case against Darion Hermes, 21, and Violet Terry, 19. Hermes is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.