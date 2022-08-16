POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A person of interest being sought in connection with the homicide of a Des Moines man earlier this month has turned himself in.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Courtney Smith was wanted on a material witness warrant related to the death of 51-year-old Scott Crane. Crane was found dead in the early morning hours of August 6, after law enforcement officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 300 block of NE 46th Avenue in Des Moines. Officials say he had been shot.

Smith turned himself in at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office around 4:00 p.m. Monday on the material witness warrant.

Court documents stated witnesses placed Crane at the scene of the crime and he was seen leaving the residence around 12:30 a.m. on August 6. A criminal complaint in the case also said, “he is believed to have knowledgeable facts about the case that would be useful for Law Enforcement Investigators.”

The investigation into Crane’s homicide continues.