PERRY, Iowa (WHO) — Last Thursday, 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff was killed in a school shooting at Perry High School. This Thursday is his funeral.

Jolliff’s funeral will be held at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Perry at 10:30 a.m. Many are expected to attend and there will be overflow seating for the funeral across the street at First Christian Church.

Jolliff’s family members said he will be remembered for his infectious smile, participating in the school band, playing soccer, and his love of video games.