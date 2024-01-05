PERRY, Iowa (WHO) – The high school principal injured in a school shooting in Perry Thursday is hospitalized in stable condition, according to a social media post from his daughter.

In the post Thursday night, Claire Marburger said her father Dan Marburger was in surgery all day and is stable.

Dan Marburger is the principal at Perry High School, where the shooting took place Thursday morning. A 6th-grade Perry Middle School student died in the shooting and four other students were injured. Law enforcement has not yet released the names of the victims.

Claire said she wasn’t surprised when she learned her father tried to talk the shooter down, “…and distract him long enough for some students to get out of the cafeteria. That’s just Dad.”

The post also offered empathy to the family of the shooter, Dylan Butler, who took his life after the shooting. She urged the community to show compassion. “Show grace to the Butler family, as we are not our kids[sic] mistakes and actions or our parents[sic] mistakes and actions. Remember this is something Dylan’s family has to live with too, as well as losing their child.”

She suggested reaching out to the families of the other shooting victims to provide support.

Claire offered a thank you to everyone who reached out about her father. She thanked the first responders, school staff, law enforcement, life flight crews who helped at the scene as well as the investigators and the operating room staff.

Dan Marburger has been with the Perry School District for 25 years. He graduated from Central College with a degree in Social Studies education and received a master’s degree in educational administration from Drake University.