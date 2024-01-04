PERRY, Iowa (WHO) — A Perry High School student says he heard a “couple of bangs” that he thought were coming from band practice on Thursday morning. Even after he was told it was a shooting, he assumed it was a prank – until he saw officers with guns drawn.

Here is what sophomore Carlos said outside of Perry High School Thursday morning:

“I just heard a couple of bangs, not really gunshots. They were not very loud. We saw a bunch of kids running and we asked what happened because we were kind of concerned. We thought it was just for band or something messing around. One of my girlfriends’ friends said it was a shooting and there was a shooter with a gun. We got scared but we thought it was a prank or something – people like to prank about that stuff these days. That’s when a bunch of cops started coming and we knew it was serious and we were told to leave. One of our teachers started screaming at us – that’s when we knew it was serious – he was telling us to ‘leave, leave, leave’.”

Carlos said he has heard rumors that a friend and an administrator were injured but the names of those injured have not been released.