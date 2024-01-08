PERRY, IOWA — The 17-year-old gunman who authorities say shot-and-killed 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff last week inside Perry High School messaged a group of social media friends via the site Discord multiple times to share details of his impending deadly assault from a school bathroom, NBC News is reporting.

Jolliff was killed on Thursday morning as he and dozens of others were gathered for breakfast before the start of the first day of classes after winter break. Dylan Butler – armed with a shotgun and a handgun – emerged from a bathroom and opened fire on the crowd. Seven other students and staff members were injured by gunfire before Butler shot and killed himself.

According to NBC News, Butler was previously active in a chatroom on the site Discord called ‘School Massacre Discussion’. That chatroom was shut down before Thursday’s shooting in Perry. However, NBC News reports that Butler remained active on the site and was using it to message numerous friends on the morning of January 4th.

Ten minutes before the shooting, Butler reportedly messaged that he was in “the bathroom gearing up” and minutes later used a racial slur in a post, writing “there’s a n—- in the bathroom, I need him to leave so I can assemble my guns.” According to NBC News, Discord has taken down the accounts involved in that chat. Butler allegedly used a screenname on Discord similar to his TikTok account to which he is also believed to have posted a short video warning of the shooting.

Funeral services for Ahmir Tolliff will be held this week in Perry. A visitation is planned for Wednesday from 10 am-7 pm at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Perry. Ahmir’s funeral will be held on Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Perry at 10:30 am.