Permanent flood protection: New levee finally rising in Hamburg, Iowa

HAMBURG, IOWA — After more than a decade of devastating floods, the small town of Hamburg in southwest Iowa is hopeful that a permanent fix to their problems is finally taking shape.

On Wednesday, US Representative Cindy Axne joined other leaders to break ground on a new levee near the Missouri River.

In 2011, farmers and contractors from the area came together to build their own eight-foot-tall levee after flooding in previous years. However, the US Army Corps of Engineers made the town tear their levee down to just five feet. In 2019 the shortened levee was overwhelmed and the town flooded again.

Seventy-six homes were destroyed when 18 feet of water flooded the town in March 2019. The town was without water, sewer service or natural gas for 120 days. The city is still working on federal buyouts so empty homes can be demolished.

Construction of the new levee is expected to be done before winter.