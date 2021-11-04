Penguin gets an MRI at Iowa Radiology

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A penguin is receiving top-of-the-line care, but not at a veterinary clinic.

A two-year-old penguin called Chiquita got an MRI at Iowa Radiology for a chronic limp.

Blank Park Zoo staff in Des Moines performed examinations and tried other treatments but her limp never went away. They wanted to do more advanced imaging which led them to Iowa Radiology where the staff was more than happy to lend a hand.

“It has been a lot of fun working with the zoo. Everyone loves animals. I mean, we’re passionate about patient care but we have a lot of people here who love animals too. And I think that the fun thing is you can see how technology really impacts care of patients and animals alike. And I think that makes everyone feel good,” radiologist Dr. Paul Jabour, M.D., said.

Blank Park Zoo’s lead veterinarian was able to rule out a bone or tendon issue.

The images were sent to a veterinary radiologist to help determine the next step.