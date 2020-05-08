DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/The Des Moines Register) – Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Iowa on Friday to meet with faith leaders to discuss reopening religious services to the public.
The visit comes a week after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she would lift restrictions on religious gatherings as long as they observe social distancing guidelines and increase sanitation efforts.
Vice President participated in a discussion with faith leaders at Westkirk Presbyterian Church in Urbandale, Iowa. Participants included:
- Governor Kim Reynolds, Governor of the State of Iowa
- Senator Chuck Grassley, U.S. Senator of the State of Iowa
- Senator Joni Ernst, U.S. Senator of the State of Iowa
- Secretary Sonny Perdue, Department of Agriculture
- Michael Mudlaff, Senior Pastor, Westkirk Church
- Terry Amann, Pastor, Church of the Way
- Bob Vander Plaats, President and CEO, The FAMiLYLEADER
- Greg Baker, Vice President of Church Engagement, The FAMiLY LEADER
- David Kaufman, Rabbi, Temple B’nai Jeshurun
- William Joensen, Bishop, Diocese of Des Moines
- Monte Knudsen, Pastor, Faith Christian Outreach Church
- Brad Sherman, Pastor, Solid Rock Christian Church
- Calvin Swan, Pastor and Superintendent Emeritus, Central District of the Evangelical Free Church of America
Pence also plans to visit Hy-Vee’s headquarters to hold a roundtable discussion about securing the nation’s food supply.
The Vice President’s plane was delayed earlier after his press secretary tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- Pence discusses securing US food supply during Iowa visit
- Siouxland District Health provides COVID-19 update for Woodbury County
- Americans lose 20.5 million jobs in April as COVID-19 spreads
- Pence visits Iowa to discuss reopening religious services
- Catholic Diocese in Iowa continue public mass suspension