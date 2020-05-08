Pence visits Iowa to discuss reopening religious services

Vice President Mike Pence waves as he arrives for a visit to the Mayo Clinic Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Rochester, Minn., where he toured the facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/The Des Moines Register) – Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Iowa on Friday to meet with faith leaders to discuss reopening religious services to the public.

The visit comes a week after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she would lift restrictions on religious gatherings as long as they observe social distancing guidelines and increase sanitation efforts.

Vice President participated in a discussion with faith leaders at Westkirk Presbyterian Church in Urbandale, Iowa. Participants included:

Governor Kim Reynolds, Governor of the State of Iowa

Senator Chuck Grassley, U.S. Senator of the State of Iowa

Senator Joni Ernst, U.S. Senator of the State of Iowa

Secretary Sonny Perdue, Department of Agriculture

Michael Mudlaff, Senior Pastor, Westkirk Church

Terry Amann, Pastor, Church of the Way

Bob Vander Plaats, President and CEO, The FAMiLYLEADER

Greg Baker, Vice President of Church Engagement, The FAMiLY LEADER

David Kaufman, Rabbi, Temple B’nai Jeshurun

William Joensen, Bishop, Diocese of Des Moines

Monte Knudsen, Pastor, Faith Christian Outreach Church

Brad Sherman, Pastor, Solid Rock Christian Church

Calvin Swan, Pastor and Superintendent Emeritus, Central District of the Evangelical Free Church of America

Pence also plans to visit Hy-Vee’s headquarters to hold a roundtable discussion about securing the nation’s food supply.

The Vice President’s plane was delayed earlier after his press secretary tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

