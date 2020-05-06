Pence to visit Iowa to discuss reopening religious services

Vice President Mike Pence waves as he arrives for a visit to the Mayo Clinic Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Rochester, Minn., where he toured the facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/The Des Moines Register) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to travel to Iowa on Friday to meet with faith leaders to discuss reopening religious services to the public.

The visit comes a week after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she would lift restrictions on religious gatherings as long as they observe social distancing guidelines and increase sanitation efforts.

Pence also plans to visit Hy-Vee’s headquarters to hold a roundtable discussion about securing the nation’s food supply.