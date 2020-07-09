Pella, Iowa woman pleads not guilty to fatal stabbing of rival

PELLA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband’s girlfriend has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

The Des Moines Register reports that 55-year-old Michelle Boat entered the plea Monday.

Authorities allege that Boat shouted “He don’t belong to you” during the May 18 attack that killed 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough.

Pella police have said that Boat was recorded on camera following the victim to an apartment complex before the stabbing.

Police also accused Boat of abusing her estranged husband and violating a no-contact order several times in the months before the stabbing.

