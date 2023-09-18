DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that forced the closure of I-235 Monday morning.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with DMPD said the call about a man who had been struck on I-235 came in at 5:20 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene at the 11.6-mile marker, they found a 27-year-old man with critical injuries. Lifesaving measures were begun immediately and medics with the Des Moines Fire Department transported the man to MercyOne-Des Moines where he later died.

The man’s name has not been released.

Northbound traffic on I-235 was completely shut down until around 7:00 a.m. when one lane re-opened, allowing traffic to flow again.

All lanes of traffic were cleared around 8:36 a.m. after crews finished investigating the scene and the vehicle involved in the crash was removed.

More information about the incident is expected to be released later Monday by the Des Moines Police Department.