Pedestrian and dog killed in hit-and-run crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A pedestrian and a dog were struck by a vehicle and killed in Des Moines on Sunday morning.

Des Moines Police say the crash happened around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Beaver Avenue. Officers found the 38-year-old woman and a dog she was walking deceased at the scene.

The 49-year-old driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian continued driving for several blocks before he abandoned his vehicle and fled.

Police said it appeared that the driver intentionally hit the pedestrian after striking a utility pole and driving across several yards. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and animal neglect.

