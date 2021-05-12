Patrol says man fatally hit by vehicle in Iowa parking lot

OELWEIN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a person has died after being run over by a sport utility vehicle in a northeastern Iowa parking lot.

Television station KCRG reports that the incident happened Tuesday evening in the parking lot of the American Legion post in Oelwein.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred just before 6 p.m. when a person crouched in front of the SUV was hit when the vehicle pulled out of its parking spot.

The person killed was not immediately identified by investigators.