Patriotic tractor from Iowa is going to D.C.

(WOI) — A patriotic tractor that has been a part on many Iowa 4th of July parades is being featured at a parade in the nation’s capital.

Before the tractor’s owner heads to Washington D.C., the local community offers a special send off.

Gary Leffler says it’s a big honor to be a part of the biggest celebrations of America’s independence.

“You know what it’ll be really neat because everyone will be there celebrating our country and what it represents for all people and I think the folks will be excited and we’re excited to see the president there waving at us,” said Gary Leffler the owner of the tractor.

That parade will be streamed online on the Thursday at 10 a.m. on the National Independence Day Parade Facebook page and will be posted to Youtube later in the day.