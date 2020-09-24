Passenger injured after falling off motorcycle near Hull

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was injured after she was riding passenger on a motorcycle and fell off of it Wednesday night.

According to a release, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident that occurred three miles north of Hull on September 23 at 11:00 p.m.

Adam Sickles, 42, of Sheldon, was driving a motorcycle on Hickory Avenue when a passenger, Jennie Trigg, 27, of Hull, fell from the motorcycle.

Trigg was taken to Hegg Health Center for treatment of her injuries.

Sickle was cited for operating a motorcycle without a valid motorcycle license.

