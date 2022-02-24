DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The parents of a child who was fed and changed by a stranger in a neonatal intensive care unit at a Des Moines hospital are suing the hospital and the man.

Police said the man entered the NICU at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and fed and changed the baby in December.

The child was not injured.

The child’s parents were not in the area at the time.

The man, Adam Wedig, has been charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

The parents said in their lawsuit that MercyOne did not have adequate security for the unit.

A spokeswoman said the hospital could not comment on the lawsuit.