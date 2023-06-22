DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A day after the Iowa High School Sports Network announced a new pay-per-view plan for live-streaming state tournaments for boys high school athletics the Iowa High School Athletic Association filed a lawsuit.

The proposed plan by IHSSN would charge $9.99 for streaming of one state tournament game, or $18.99 for a tournament pass. The new rates will be starting with state baseball taking place this summer from July 17-21.

The streams have been free for decades for fans to watch their children or grandchildren compete at the state’s highest level. Valley High School’s Athletics and Activities Director said that with a price tag attached to the stream, he worries about access.

“For me, it’s about access for all people to watch the games,” said Brad Rose. “…People are less likely to travel to Caroll or Iowa City in the middle of summer. So it’s nice to be able to watch them on livestream.”

Rose said that the IHSSN delivers a great product, but he would rather have the price be reduced or completely free so families from all over the country can watch.

At Roosevelt High School, the baseball team hosted Fort Dodge High School for a doubleheader. One parent listed all of the questions he now has with Tuesday’s legal action.

“What I really think is why was the boys association surprised by it? Why were they not communicating enough that they sort of sprung this on them?” said Adam Claypool, a Roosevelt High School parent. “Is there proceeds that would go to the school, to the teams that are playing? As a parent, as a supporter, if a portion of those dollars were going to go back to the school, then I look at that as a contribution to the school or at least part of it. So I think the boys association and the network need to get their act together and be on the same page. Business partners shouldn’t have to sue each other.”

Claypool added that high school sports are not college sports, with low registration fees and ticket prices.