SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Keep an eye out for Palmer Candy Company’s new ice cream as it could be coming to a location near you.

Palmer Candy Company announced they have partnered with Stensland Creamery to create Twin Bing Dream Ice Cream.

Palmer Candy said the ice cream is being distributed in Sioux City and Sioux Falls, but a release date hasn’t been set yet.