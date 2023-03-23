Deadly fire at home in the 5500 block of Southwest 3rd Place on March 23, 2023.

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – One person died in an overnight house fire in Des Moines.

Crews from the Des Moines Fire Department were called to the 5500 block of Southwest 3rd Place around 1:00 a.m.

Captain Chris Clement with the DMFD says they pulled a man out of the home and paramedics took him to the hospital, but he later died. A woman and her dogs were able to make it out safely and without injury.

Clement tells reporters this was a relatively small fire that was contained to one bedroom. He says there were no working smoke detectors in the home. Clement says this highlights the need to have working alarms in your home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Clement says it does appear accidental.