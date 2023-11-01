FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge Police are investigating a long list of vandalism reports after someone enjoyed an early Monday morning spree across town.

Around 5:46 a.m. people began calling into the Webster County Law Enforcement Center with reports of windows that had been damaged.

“Then as the day went on those numbers just kept going and we just kept getting more and more and more calls,” said Chief Dennis Quinn.

Eventually, the police department had taken around 40 reports of criminal mischief. Some people called in, but did not make a formal report. The vandals hit car windows, house windows, and even one business — Smitty’s Garden Center had the main front door window shattered.

“We’re looking for anybody that has video of any kind, pictures, or heard or seen anything suspicious because we’re trying to get to the bottom of this. Was it one person, was it two people, were they in a vehicle?” said Quinn. “We’re just trying to gather all the evidence we can get right now, and we’re continuing to investigate it right now. We are getting some videos coming in and our detectives are going through that right now, we’re not releasing any information as to where the investigation is right now, but we are still continuing to investigate it.”

It is believed the incidents took place between 2:00 and 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Webster County Crime Stoppers by calling (515) 573‐1444 (STOP), online at www.wccrimestoppers.com or by texting “LEC” to CRIMES (274637).