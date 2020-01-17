Closings
Over 100 piglets died in semi-trailer crash near Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – More than 100 piglets died when a semi-trailer carrying about 1,700 of the animals overturned on a freeway just north of Des Moines.

Tom Colvin, chief executive officer of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says about 100 piglets were found dead at the crash site.

Crews had to euthanize another 17 that were injured.

Colvin told The Des Moines Register “they were suffering.”

The crash happened Thursday afternoon when a livestock trailer overturned on a ramp to Interstate 35.

The surviving animals were loaded onto other trucks and driven to a livestock operation.

