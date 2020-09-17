Outgoing US ambassador to China to help Republican campaigns

FILE – In this June 28, 2017, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad makes comments about pro-democracy activist and Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo during a photocall and remarks to journalists at the Ambassador’s residence in Beijing. Outgoing Ambassador Branstad said Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, he will help out Republicans campaigning in his native Iowa after returning home next month. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad says he will help Republicans campaigning in his native Iowa after returning home next month.

Branstad also told Hong Kong’s Phoenix Television that he considers the “phase one” trade deal between China and the U.S. as the biggest achievement of his three years in China.

The deal reached in January amid the ongoing tariff war between the sides represented a truce but did not address the more fundamental complaints of the American side.

Branstad, says he will campaign for President Donald Trump, Senator Joni Ernst and others purely as a volunteer.

Latest Stories