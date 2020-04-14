IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — More than 200 residents and employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in a growing number of outbreaks at Iowa long-term care facilities.
New statistics released Tuesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health show that the number of state-confirmed outbreaks at those facilities has doubled to six since last week.
The agency defines an outbreak as one in which at least three residents test positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
The new outbreaks include 22 cases at a rehabilitation center for the disabled in Ankeny; six at a Des Moines nursing home specializing in demantia care; and six at a Lutheran retirement home in Waverly.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- Battle over when to reopen US escalates
- Outbreaks at Iowa care centers grow, infecting more than 200
- Iowa health officials announce 189 new cases of COVID-19, along with six new deaths
- South Dakota confirms 120 additional COVID-19 cases, 54 new recoveries
- WATCH: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference to provide update on COVID-19