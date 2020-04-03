Closings
Oskaloosa nursing home residents get special visitors

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KCAU) – Residents at Homestead House in Oskaloosa receive special visitors during coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, most outsiders are restricted from entering assisted living facilities across the nation, which could get lonely for the residents; however, for the residents at Homestead House in Oskaloosa got to enjoy the company of llamas.

Volunteers walked the llamas around the home, in hopes of boosting moral and to send the residents an important mesage.

The organizers hope to bring the llamas back when the pandemic ends so the residents can actually pet them.

