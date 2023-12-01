BOONE, Iowa — Seven Oaks Recreation in Boone is celebrating its opening day for skiing and snowboarding on Friday.

The winter sports resort is starting its three-month-long season with more snow than ever before.

Joel Bryan is the owner of the resort. He said that they have an 18 to 24-inch base of snow on each of the runs.

He also said that 60-70% of the runs will be available for this opening weekend. He said this is an upgrade because in previous years, they typically only open one or two runs.

“There’s just a ton of work that goes in. We’ve got a great team. Everybody puts in a hundred percent to get to this day, and now that it’s here, we’re excited,” said Bryan.

Doors will open at the resort at 3:30 P.M. on Friday and the slopes will officially be open starting at 4 P.M.

Seven Oaks is unlike many other winter sports resorts across the nation because it provides night skiing and snowboarding, where participants can shred on the slopes after sunlight hours.

They’re also unique to other resorts in the country because they provide free ski and snowboarding lessons to beginners every hour.

The lessons last around 10 to 15 minutes and they teach the basics of understanding and using the equipment.

The lessons are taught by ski and snowboard instructors. Bryan said that they are always looking for more instructors who can work part-time. Interested parties can reach out through their website.

In a few weeks, Seven Oaks also projects to open tubing. Bryan said that they’re expecting to open this feature around December 15th, but it’s dependent on the weather. They will announce updates on their social media.