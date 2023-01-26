DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday.

At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they discovered the rear part of the building still engulfed in flames.

One adult male was rescued from the burning building and transported to a nearby hospital. The victim sustained serious burns and is in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the explosion and subsequent fire is still under investigation.