FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person was killed after their car crashed into a field and caught on fire overnight.

At around 12:58 a.m. Adam L. Booker, 34, was driving his Subaru WRX eastbound on 190th Street. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Booker ran the stop sign at the intersection of 190th Street and Highway 65. Booker then broadsided a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Highway 65 and entered a farm field where his car caught on fire, the crash report states.

Booker passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the second vehicle, Spencer J. Brinkman, 26, was injured during the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate the crash.