ALBIA, Iowa — One person was shot and killed in Albia on Saturday night.

At around 9:38 p.m. the Monroe County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of A Street South. When first responders arrived they found Daniel Gundrum, 49, with a gunshot wound. Gundrum passed away from his injuries despite life-saving efforts made by first responders.

The Albia Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations are investigating Gundrum’s death as a homicide. No information regarding a potential suspect has been released.

Anyone with information about Gundrum’s death is asked to contact the Albia Police Department at (641)932-7815.