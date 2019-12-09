One person injured in Emmetsburg rollover car accient

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) – A single-vehicle accident in Emmetsburg sends one person to the hospital.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday at around 8 a.m., they received a 911 call of a single-vehicle accident with injuries in the 4200 block of 430 Street.

Authorities say that a 2002 Ford Ranger was eastbound in the 4200 block of 430 Street when it lost control, entered the south ditch, and rolled over.

The sheriff’s office said that the Ford came to a rest in the field and the driver, Elyssa M. J. Flannegan, 16, of Emmetsburg, was ejected from the truck.

Officials said that a passing motorist saw the truck and Flannegan in the field and called 911.

The sheriff’s office says that Flannegan was transported to the Palo Alto County Hospital and then transported to a Sioux Falls, S.D. hospital by air.

Authorities say the extent of her injuries are not known at this time and that the Ford Ranger was a total loss.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office said The Emmetsburg Ambulance and the Iowa State Patrol assisted them at the scene of the car accident.

