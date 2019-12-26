One person fatally shot, two others wounded in Coralville shooting

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) – Police say one person was fatally shot and two others wounded during a Christmas night shooting in the Iowa City suburb of Coralville.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday found three adults suffering from gunshots.

They were taken to hospitals, and one of the people died.

The man was identified Thursday as 30-year-old Gregory Jackson, of Iowa City.

The other shooting victims don’t have life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been reported.

Police say all those involved appear to have been acquainted and it wasn’t a random attack.