One person fatally shot, two others wounded in Coralville shooting

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) – Police say one person was fatally shot and two others wounded during a Christmas night shooting in the Iowa City suburb of Coralville.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday found three adults suffering from gunshots.

They were taken to hospitals, and one of the people died.

The man was identified Thursday as 30-year-old Gregory Jackson, of Iowa City.

The other shooting victims don’t have life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been reported.

Police say all those involved appear to have been acquainted and it wasn’t a random attack. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.