OTTUMWA, Iowa (WHO) — One person passed away in a house fire in Ottumwa Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5 p.m. officers with the Ottumwa Police Department were called to the 600 block of South Adella Street to perform a welfare check on the man who lived at the residence. When officers arrived they smelled smoke and noticed the windows were black and requested the fire department to respond.

When fire personnel were able to enter the home they found Lee Blomgren, 79, dead. Blomgren’s body has been transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

According to the police, the fire self-extinguished due to a lack of available oxygen and was located in the living room. The cause of the fire has been determined to be a propane heater in the living room that ignited nearby combustibles. It is unknown when the fire started.

Two smoke alarms were present in the home, but one contained no batteries and the other had dead batteries, causing the alarms to fail to operate, the police said.