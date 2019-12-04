One person dead, suspect in custody after bank robbery in northern Iowa

Investigators with Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Kossuth County Medical Examiner Mark Davis compare notes Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 4, 2019, at the scene of a robbery and homicide at the Security State Bank in Lu Verne, Iowa. (Hans Madsen/The Messenger via AP)

LU VERNE, Iowa (AP) – Investigators say they have a suspect in custody after a shooting during a bank robbery left one woman dead in a small northern Iowa town.

Mitch Mortvedt of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a suspect was detained Wednesday, hours after the robbery and shooting at the Security State Bank, the only bank in Lu Verne.

Iowa State Patrol Troopers Seth Bean, left, along with Mark Anderson help map the crime scene, Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 4, 2019, at the scene of a robbery and homicide at the Security State Bank in Lu Verne, Iowa. (Hans Madsen/The Messenger via AP)

He says a female employee was “just walking into the bank” when she was shot and killed.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona.