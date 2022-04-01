DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The state of Iowa’s law on recycling cans and bottles has not changed for over 40 years, and it is being brought up again at the Iowa Statehouse.

As the legislative session draws closer to an end one lawmaker says an agreement on a reform to the bottle bill could be near.

“This is as close as we have been,” said State Representative Pat Grassley (R) from New Hartford.

The Iowa Senate passed their version of the bill through the chamber earlier in the week, SF 2378, which would raise the redemption center’s handling fee to 3 cents. The proposed House bill, HF 2571, would increase the handling fee to 2 cents. Redemption centers have only been able to collect a 1 cent handling fee for multiple decades, and because of that redemption centers are disappearing quickly.

K&B Redemption Center is located in the metro area and is run by family members. Being in the industry for a couple of decades there have been ups and downs, but they say that if an increase is not made to the handling fee it will force them to close their doors.

“Our costs keep going up but what we get doesn’t,” said Debi Hasstedt, the owner of K&B Redemption Center. “We were looking at having to close if something didn’t change, which I would hate to do because what would the ditches look like?”

Hasstedt mentioned the ditches being dirty because a lot of their customers are people who collect those littered cans and bottles to get by every day. The center wants to help them but it is getting more difficult to do so. They have had to change business hours and switch up the days they are open, just to make sure they have enough money to be operational the next day.

But the center also says it would be life-changing if a bill were to pass with a one or two-cent increase in handling fees.

“It would be the answer to our prayers for sure,” said Danielle Walters, the manager of K&B Redemption. “It has been a really rough go since COVID. We have not came back out on top.”

The House has had the bottle bill on their debate calendar a couple of times over the past week but it was always been removed from the schedule. State Representative Grassley said that this is because the House is negotiating with the Senate to find a middle ground.

“We are serious about trying to find some level of resolution to make sure that this program continues to be sustainable,” said Grassley. “I am hopeful at this point we will see how negotiations go over the next few days to see if we can find some common ground cause I think it would be a big step forward for the legislature to tackle that issue as much as we can.”

Both bills include the language of grocery stores not being required to collect back cans. That concerns Democratic lawmakers, who fear that it will discourage people from recycling.

“Our primary concern with the diversion of the bottle bill that Senate Republicans moved forward is that it is going to result in dramatically fewer opportunities for Iowans to recycle their cans and bottles, again, especially in rural communities,” said State Senator Zach Wahls (D) from Coralville.

While the two bills in both chambers are different in their own ways; Grassley did say that both of them were focused on enforcement and pumping money into the system for redemption centers. And there are several of those centers that need it drastically this session or they will be forced to close their doors for good.