One killed in central Iowa crash involving semi carrying sulfuric acid on Highway 20

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – Thursday’s blizzard conditions made for dangerous driving conditions and that caused some major accidents across the state, including a fatal accident involving a semi-truck hauling sulfuric acid.

The crash happened along Highway 20 near Wellsburg Thursday afternoon and involved 15 vehicles, including a semi carrying 5,000 gallons of sulfuric acid. A Haz-Mat team was needed to respond to the wreckage to help contain a leak.

The Iowa State Patrol confirms one person was killed in the crash. Their name has not yet been released. At least two other people were injured and their conditions are not known.

Investigators say the accident was caused by ice, wind, and low visibilities.

That crash caused another accident on Highway 20 east of Highway 14.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Robert Hodges was attempting to slow his semi to take the 208 exit since the westbound lanes were closed for the spill, when another semi driven by Matthew Hernandez, rear-ended him and then entered the median.

Hernandez and his passenger were injured and taken to the hospital. The passenger suffered a compound leg fracture.