One arrested, one taken to hospital after boating crash at Lake Manawa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) — Boat crash at Lake Manawa sends one man the hospital while another man is arrested.

According to an Iowa Department of Natural Resource press release, on September 15 around 7:30 p.m., witnesses told authorities that a boat, driven by Rodney Smith, 23, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and a personal watercraft, driven by Olum Sandel, 20, of Offutt Air Base, left the 5 mph zone at the same time. While both were gaining speed, Sandel made a right turn and crashed into the front of Smith’s boat.

Authorities said Sandel was transported to UNMC in Omaha for treatment of his injuries.

Smith was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated, first offense, and was taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail, according to the press release.

The Iowa DNR Law Enforcement Bureau is still investigating the crash.

