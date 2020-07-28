Officials: Virus outbreak hits Iowa boys detention center

In this photo provided by the State of Iowa, vehicles are parked out the entrance to the Arlene Dayhoff Education Complex at the Boys State Training School in Eldora, Iowa, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. A federally funded nonprofit organization claims in a report released Monday that the school for juvenile boys held under court order is violating their constitutional rights by not providing essential mental health care and instead relying on restraints and seclusion rooms, and the group is threatening legal action unless the state makes significant changes. (State of Iowa via AP)

ELDORA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have reported an outbreak of coronavirus at Iowa’s center for male juvenile offenders in Eldora.

Television station KCCI reports that 12 students and five staff members at Eldora Boys State Training School have tested positive for the virus. The first case at the facility was reported last week.

Officials say all students and staff at the facility are now being tested. The school holds about 70 youth from across the state.

News of the outbreak comes as state health data released Tuesday showed seven more COVID-19 deaths and another 253 confirmed cases from the day before.