Officials seek help finding who shot eagle found in Ankeny

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, a bald eagle takes flight at the Museum of the Shenandaoh Valley in Winchester, Va. While once-endangered bald eagles are booming again in the Chesapeake Bay, the overall trajectory of endangered species and the federal act that protects them isn’t so clearcut. (Scott Mason/The Winchester Star via AP, File)

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) – Officials are asking for help in finding the person who shot a bald eagle found in Ankeny that later died.

Ankeny police notified state officials January 3 after finding a bald eagle that was sitting on the ground at a busy intersection.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a wildlife rehabber captured the eagle and noted blood coming from its mouth

The eagle died within a few hours later.

An X-ray showed the eagle died because of a lead shot BB in its lungs.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the shooter. Anyone with information can call 1-800-532-2020.

