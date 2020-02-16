Officials say probe found no abuse at Iowa lawmaker’s hog farm

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an investigation into animal treatment at an Iowa state lawmaker’s hog farm found no evidence that animals were being abused despite video that a group posted that appeared to show otherwise.

Two people with California-based Direct Action Everywhere entered a hog farm last spring owned by Republican Iowa state Sen. Ken Rozenboom.

Mahaska County Sheriff Russell Van Renterghem says an investigation didn’t find any abuse.

Rozenboom said he decided in December to lease the hog building to a different farmer.

He has said veterinary records show the herd was being treated for a respiratory infection that contributed to the problems Direct Action Everywhere documented.