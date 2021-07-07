Officials say Amazon plans distribution center in Davenport

An Amazon truck drives in in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. Amazon is seeking to hire 75,000 people in a tight job market and is offering bonuses to attract workers, including $100 for new hires who are already vaccinated for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Davenport and local chamber of commerce officials have announced that Amazon plans to build a 640,000-square-foot distribution center in the city and create more than 1,000 permanent jobs.

The Quad-City Times reports that plans call for building the center north of Interstate 80 and west of the Davenport Municipal Airport.

It would be Amazon’s second center in Iowa and its largest in the state after the company opened a 640,000-square-foot center in December outside Des Moines.

Local officials estimate that improving roads around the Davenport site will cost $3.9 million but the city has applied to the state for a grant to cover 60% of the cost.