POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female.

Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot 2 inches, 126 lbs. and has brown hair and eyes. She also has tattoos on each thigh that say “trust” and “none” and “999” on her middle finger.

The sheriff’s office with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service have followed leads as they are reported. There have been possible sightings of Benavidez in Omaha, Nebraska and she may be staying in homeless camps. The Marshals Service has followed up on those leads and have not been successful in locating her, the sheriff’s office said.

Benavidez may be staying with friends that have been helping her avoid being found, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone sees or has information regarding Benavidez’ location you are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (515)286-3333.