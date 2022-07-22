MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCAU) — All three victims of a triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6, all from Cedar Falls.

The Iowa Office of State Medical Examiner will be conducting autopsies of all three victims. Findings will be released once they’re completed.

An autopsy of the suspect, Anthony Sherwin, 23, will be performed by the State Medical Examiner.

Investigators do not believe there is any sort of risk to the public at this time.

This is an on-going investigation and DCI said that no further information will be revealed at this time.