Officials investigating unusual fish kill in northeast Iowa

MARQUETTE, Iowa (The Des Moines Register/AP) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resource says it’s investigating a fish kill that left hundreds of trout dead in a northeastern Iowa creek.

The Des Moines Register reports the kill, affecting nearly 1,000 fish, was reported Saturday night on Bloody Run Creek near Marquette in Clayton County.

The department says a pollutant in the water likely caused the fish kill, but investigators have not been able to determine the cause.

DNR environmental specialist Brett Meyers says the state spends a lot of money to stock waters like Bloody Creek with expensive game fish like trout.

